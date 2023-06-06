But John Mousinho remains eager to assess the defender in pre-season before sanctioning any potential loan move.

Mnoga shone at Aldershot after joining the National League club in January, featuring 17 times, of which all were starts.

Such was his eye-catching form, the 21-year-old was twice named Shots’ Player of the Month as they finished 18th.

Aldershot have already declared interest in taking him back to the Recreation Ground for the 2023-24 campaign, with boss Tommy Widdrington an admirer of the Pompey Academy graduate’s talents.

It is understood other suitors are also monitoring the situation after Mnoga bounced back superbly from his Gillingham nightmare.

However, the Blues firstly want to run the rule over the Tanzania international, with Mousinho not yet having worked with him.

The head coach was appointed days after Mnoga linked up with Aldershot on loan for the remainder of the season and, as a consequence, has never seen him in training.

Aldershot are keen for Haji Mnoga to return on loan next season after an impressive stay. Picture: Malcolm Bryce/ProSportsImages

Currently with Sean Raggett and Ryley Towler as his contracted centre-halves, Mousinho is assessing his options in that area.

And Mnoga could well force his way into the equation should he impress upon the return to pre-season training on June 26.

By all accounts, the former England under-17 player matured considerably during his time at Aldershot, with regular first-team football bolstering his development.

It provided a much-needed confidence boost for a player left devastated after the failure of his League Two loan to Gillingham.

Mnoga totalled just 71 minutes of first-team action in the league for the Gills, with five matches overall.

A sending off 10 minutes into his debut against Swindon set the tone for what would prove to be a demoralising Priestfield Stadium stay.

Indeed, having already featured for Gillingham and Pompey in the season, rules prohibited him from playing for a third Football League team or even Scotland.

Instead, Mnoga’s options were either non-league or abroad, with Aldershot offering the opportunity to rebuild dented confidence.