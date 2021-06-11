Released Portsmouth coach Joe Gallen reunited with Kenny Jackett at Leyton Orient

The 48-year-old has linked up with the former Pompey manager for the fifth time in his coaching career to become his assistant at the League Two outfit

Gallen’s appointment comes after he and fellow coach Jake Wigley were relieved of their Fratton Park duties at the end of the season by new Pompey head coach Danny Cowley.

John Keeley who is now at Ipswich, also departed after the trio were asked to remain following Jackett’s sacking in March.

Gallen took temporary charge of the Blues in the immediate aftermath of his close pal’s departure – a 1-0 defeat at promoted Peterborough.

Yet he’ll be back alongside Jackett at The Breyer Group Stadium, with the duo back together to plot the O’s’ rise out of the Football League’s bottom tier.

Speaking about his appointment, Gallen told Orient’s website: ‘I’m very pleased to be here, and it’s a fantastic opportunity for me to come in with Kenny.

‘On the back of a solid season for the club last year, we’re looking to improve upon that.

Joe Gallen, left, alongside Kenny Jackett at Pompey

‘Kenny is a highly experienced manager, and I’ve worked with him on a number of occasions.

‘We have a clear working relationship where I know exactly what he wants and requires from the players, and I’m the link between him and the players.’

Welcoming Gallen to the club, Jackett said: ‘He’s very strong on the training ground and is a great complement to myself.

‘He’s very good with the players, and getting the best out of them, which is a big thing.