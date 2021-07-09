But the Boro boss admitted the released Blues forward is right to bide his time before finding a new home as he seeks to get back into the professional game.

It's now left the striker and lifelong Blues supporter, who made two senior appearances in the EFL Trophy last term, tasked with finding a new club this summer following his PO4 departure.

Gosport boss Gale made no secret of his intention of trying to lure Stanley to Privett Park, revealing he has 'twice spoken' to the striker this summer.

However, the North End prospect appears keen to keep his options open and is trialling at teams higher up the pyramid before making the decision on his next move.

Gale said: ‘Alfie has got aspirations to want to stay higher, I get that, and wants to stay in the pro game.

‘The other side of the coin is that they need to play, I’ve spoken to Alfie, I have spoken to him a couple of times.

Alfie Stanley is continuing to search for a new club following his Pompey release. Picture: Nigel Keene/ProSportsImages

‘He was going to come in training but I think he might be on trial somewhere at the moment. I would like Alfie, I wouldn’t mind Alfie in my squad, he would make my squad stronger.

‘I’ve got three centre-forwards at the moment, he would make it four, he gives us a different option and he’s different to what we’ve got.

‘Again, I’ve got a couple of other lads just out of the pro game training with me who are still going on trial, I get that they want to stay as high as they can and they’ve got to do that.

‘If the door is still open for them with me then that’s the risk they take. If we can accommodate them then we will do.’

Gale has already brought released Pompey defender Harry Kavanagh to Privett Park this summer, while goalkeeper Taylor Seymour has been training with Boro after leaving PO4 - although he is currently on trial at Championship side Derby.