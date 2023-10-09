Remarkable comeback: Ex-Portsmouth youngster scores with second touch - on return after 13 months out with heart surgery and ACL injury
Alfie Rutherford was sidelined for 13 months after undergoing the double medical procedure last year.
The prolific Dorking striker had been out of action since September 2022, yet resumed his football career with a return to training six weeks ago.
Requiring match minutes to help bring him back up to speed, the 25-year-old last week rejoined former club Bognor on a month’s loan.
That saw Rutherford named among the substitutes for Saturday’s FA Trophy encounter with Hayes & Yeading at Nyewood Lane.
And he announced his entrance in remarkable style, netting within three minutes of his introduction from the bench, with his second touch of the game.
He converted former Blues attacker Dan Smith’s ball from the left in the 64th minute to secure a 3-1 success for Robbie Blake’s men, with other goals coming from Lucas Pattenden and Craig Robson.
Afterwards on X, formerly Twitter, Rutherford wrote: ‘13 months out, heart surgery, ACL surgery, it’s been a long road but such a good feeling to be back out there.’
The Rutherford family are well-known in local football circles, with older sister, Leeta, a midfielder with Pompey Women, helping them to a 7-0 success over Billericay on Sunday.
While dad Miles is the long-serving manager of Chichester City in the Isthmian League South East Division, having previously managed Moneyfields.
As for Alfie, the former Miltoncross Academy pupil was on Pompey’s books until the age of 16, when they decided against offering him a scholarship over concerns about a heart issue.
Nonetheless, he continued his football career with Moneyfields, Eastbourne and the Hawks, establishing himself as one of non-league’s most prolific strikers.
In 2021-22, he netted an outstanding 32 goals for National League Dorking – until struck down by a double blow.
Rutherford suffered an ACL injury in September 2022 against Wrexham, ruling him out for nine months.
The long lay-off also presented the timely opportunity to undergo open heart surgery to replace an aortic valve, carried out at Southampton General Hospital’s cardiac unit.
Now the Copnor roofer has recovered from both, with a scheduled month-long loan at the Rocks representing the latest hurdle to clear in his recovery.
And already the goals are flowing again as the striker eyes a first-team return to Dorking, who are presently placed 14th in the National League.