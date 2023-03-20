Remarkable ex-Portsmouth youngster and Stoke and Luton keeper making club history at Barnsley following stunning start to Oakwell life
A former Pompey youngster has made history at Barnsley following a sensational start to life with the promotion chasers.
Harry Isted arrived on loan at Oakwell from Luton in January for the remainder of the season in a deal which took Jack Walton in the opposite direction permanently.
The 26-year-old, who hails from Selsey, was last month handed his debut in a 2-0 win over Cambridge United, following injury to number one Brad Collins.
Since then he has totalled five clean sheets in eight appearances – representing a club record.
No goalkeeper in Barnsley history has reached five shut-outs as quickly as Isted, who is flourishing with regular first-team football.
The ex-Chichester High School for Boys pupil actually started his career at Fratton Park, beginning in Pompey’s under-nines, ironically alongside Collins, his future Barnsley team-mate.
While Collins joined Chelsea, Isted was recruited by Southampton at under-13 level, earning a first professional contract at 17, before joining Stoke.
In the summer of 2017, he trialled under new Blues boss Kenny Jackett, with Pompey seeking a new goalkeeper following David Forde’s return to Millwall and Liam O’Brien’s release after claiming the League Two title.
Isted was available as a free agent having exited the Potters, yet the Blues opted against pursuing a contract and paid £100,000 to Spurs for Luke McGee, with Alex Bass as number two.
Instead, the keeper joined Luton in July 2017, although didn’t make his first-team debut until last season.
During his time at Kenilworth Road, Isted has been loaned out to Chesham, Oxford City and Wealdstone, before appearing for the Hatters against Chelsea in March 2022 as a substitute in the FA Cup following injury to Jed Steer.
He subsequently made his Championship bow in a 1-0 win at Cardiff the following month, one of two league outings last season.
Isted totalled six appearances for the Hatters until moving to Barnsley in January to provide competition for Collins.
Now the former pupil from Seal Primary School, Selsey, is catching the eye at fourth-placed Barnsley, who are undefeated in 13 matches, winning 11 of them.