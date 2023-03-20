Harry Isted arrived on loan at Oakwell from Luton in January for the remainder of the season in a deal which took Jack Walton in the opposite direction permanently.

The 26-year-old, who hails from Selsey, was last month handed his debut in a 2-0 win over Cambridge United, following injury to number one Brad Collins.

Since then he has totalled five clean sheets in eight appearances – representing a club record.

Luton's Harry Isted is currently flourishing on loan at Barnsley. Picture: Pete Norton/Getty Images

No goalkeeper in Barnsley history has reached five shut-outs as quickly as Isted, who is flourishing with regular first-team football.

The ex-Chichester High School for Boys pupil actually started his career at Fratton Park, beginning in Pompey’s under-nines, ironically alongside Collins, his future Barnsley team-mate.

While Collins joined Chelsea, Isted was recruited by Southampton at under-13 level, earning a first professional contract at 17, before joining Stoke.

In the summer of 2017, he trialled under new Blues boss Kenny Jackett, with Pompey seeking a new goalkeeper following David Forde’s return to Millwall and Liam O’Brien’s release after claiming the League Two title.

Harry Isted training with Pompey in June 2017 on the first day of pre-season training under Kenny Jackett. Picture: Sarah Standing (170841-4378)

Isted was available as a free agent having exited the Potters, yet the Blues opted against pursuing a contract and paid £100,000 to Spurs for Luke McGee, with Alex Bass as number two.

Instead, the keeper joined Luton in July 2017, although didn’t make his first-team debut until last season.

During his time at Kenilworth Road, Isted has been loaned out to Chesham, Oxford City and Wealdstone, before appearing for the Hatters against Chelsea in March 2022 as a substitute in the FA Cup following injury to Jed Steer.

He subsequently made his Championship bow in a 1-0 win at Cardiff the following month, one of two league outings last season.

Harry Isted signing for Luton in July 2017

Isted totalled six appearances for the Hatters until moving to Barnsley in January to provide competition for Collins.