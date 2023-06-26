News you can trust since 1877
Jack Whatmough, Michael Doyle, Adam Barton and Brandon Haunstrup completing a Portchester run in pre-season 2016. Picture Ian Hargreaves (160855-30)Jack Whatmough, Michael Doyle, Adam Barton and Brandon Haunstrup completing a Portchester run in pre-season 2016. Picture Ian Hargreaves (160855-30)
Jack Whatmough, Michael Doyle, Adam Barton and Brandon Haunstrup completing a Portchester run in pre-season 2016. Picture Ian Hargreaves (160855-30)

Reminiscing past Portsmouth pre-season training first days - featuring plenty of familiar faces: Gallery

It was back to pre-season today as Pompey launched preparations for their latest attempt to escape League One.
Neil Allen
By Neil Allen
Published 26th Jun 2023, 16:30 BST

The opening two days involve medical and physical testing, with the team coming together for full training on Thursday morning at their Hilsea training base.

We’ve dipped into the picture archives to look at first days of Pompey pre-season training from the past, with a host of familiar faces in action.

Hope you enjoy the trip down memory lane far more than those players partaking in them...

Adam Webster shows his talented in the ring as Pompey are put through their paces at Ballys Boxing Gym in Fratton. Picture: Ian Hargreaves

1. June 2015

Adam Webster shows his talented in the ring as Pompey are put through their paces at Ballys Boxing Gym in Fratton. Picture: Ian Hargreaves Photo: Ian Hargreaves

Pompey boss Michael Appleton and coach Guy Whittingham oversee the first day of the pre-season in July 2012. Picture: Steve Reid (122332-910)

2. July 2012

Pompey boss Michael Appleton and coach Guy Whittingham oversee the first day of the pre-season in July 2012. Picture: Steve Reid (122332-910) Photo: Steve Reid

Pompey's coaching team of Tony Adams, Paul Groves, Harry Redknapp and Joe Jordan on the first day back at Pompey training at Wellington Sports Ground, Eastleigh, in July 2008. Picture: Jonathan Brady

3. July 2008

Pompey's coaching team of Tony Adams, Paul Groves, Harry Redknapp and Joe Jordan on the first day back at Pompey training at Wellington Sports Ground, Eastleigh, in July 2008. Picture: Jonathan Brady Photo: JONATHAN BRADY

Johnny Ertl on the first day of Pompey pre-season training at St John's College playing fields in July 2013. Picture: Allan Hutchings

4. July 2013

Johnny Ertl on the first day of Pompey pre-season training at St John's College playing fields in July 2013. Picture: Allan Hutchings Photo: Allan Hutchings

