According to Football Insider, the 49-year-old has emerged as a contender for the role – despite only joining National League Oldham in September.

Unsworth has overseen 27 games for the Latics, who sit 15th in the table. He’s won eight of those matches, losing 13 and drawing the other six.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Before taking on the job at Boundary Park, the ex-central defender worked with the under-age teams at former club Everton for nearly a decade and had acted as caretaker boss at Goodison on two occasions.

He made 19 appearances for Pompey during their 2004-05 Premiership season and scored on his debut – a 1-1 draw against Birmingham on the opening day of the season.

But Unsworth’s stay at Fratton Park was cut short following Harry Redknapp’s departure and he left for Championship Ipswich in January 2005.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

West Ham, Burnley and Sheffield United are some of the other clubs the one-time England international has played for.

Oxford have been without a manager since their decision to part company with Karl Robinson on February 26.

Former Pompey defender David Unsworth has been linked with the vacant manager's job at Oxford United. Picture: MARTYN HAYHOW/AFP via Getty Images

Former Blues and U’s boss Michael Appleton remains the bookies’ favourite.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Grant McCann and Liam Manning – two out-of-work manager’s who were linked with the Pompey job in January – have also been linked.