Pompey have reportedly missed out on Gary Mackay-Steven.

The Scottish Sun has reported the winger is set to complete a move to New York City.

Gary Mackay-Steven. Mark Runnacles/Getty Images

The Blues were keen to bring Mackay-Steven to Fratton Park on a free transfer following the expiry of his contract at Aberdeen.

Pompey were hopeful that would have been done this week.

However, MLS outfit New York City have seemingly made a U-turn in their chase for the Scotland international.

After initially cooling their interest, they’re keen to take him to the Big Apple.

Yesterday, Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes denied Mackay-Steven underwent medical at Pompey and hadn’t given up hope of keeping the wide man at the Scottish Premiership side.