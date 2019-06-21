Pompey have reportedly missed out on Gary Mackay-Steven.
The Scottish Sun has reported the winger is set to complete a move to New York City.
The Blues were keen to bring Mackay-Steven to Fratton Park on a free transfer following the expiry of his contract at Aberdeen.
Pompey were hopeful that would have been done this week.
However, MLS outfit New York City have seemingly made a U-turn in their chase for the Scotland international.
After initially cooling their interest, they’re keen to take him to the Big Apple.
Yesterday, Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes denied Mackay-Steven underwent medical at Pompey and hadn’t given up hope of keeping the wide man at the Scottish Premiership side.