Report: Ipswich make decision on future of Portsmouth loanee as Blues weigh up summer move

Joe Pigott will leave Ipswich this summer, according to reports.

By Pepe Lacey
Published 9th May 2023, 11:30 BST- 2 min read
Updated 9th May 2023, 11:53 BST

The striker returned to Portman Road this week after his loan stay at Pompey came to a close.

But according to The Mirror’s Darren Witcoop, the 29-year-old will be allowed to sign for another club on a permanent deal in the summer transfer window.

Pigott’s final appearance for John Mousinho’s side saw him set up Paddy Lane for his equaliser against Wycombe at Fratton Park on Sunday.

It was a fitting end to his season-long loan stay with the Blues, where he scored four goals and recorded three assists in 35 league outings.

Yet he started just nine times for Pompey under both Danny Cowley and Mousinho, with top-scorer Colby Bishop the preferred option leading the line.

Now as he returns to the Tractor Boys, it appears Kieran McKenna has already made a decision on the striker’s future.

With Pigott entering the final 12 months of his current deal, the Ipswich boss looks to be open to offloading the ex-AFC Wimbledon man as he primes his squad for Championship football.

With his situation at Portman Road previously unknown, Mousinho revealed he would be open to bringing the forward back to Fratton Park next term.

Speaking in March, the Blues head coach told The News: ‘I don’t know what his situation is at Ipswich but everything Joe has done so far wouldn’t put me off having him back.

‘I’ve been really impressed with Joe in terms of what he does on the pitch but I’m more impressed with Joe in terms of what he does off the pitch and in training.

‘He’s kept his head down, he’s trained hard, he’s been brilliant around the place, he’s a lively character.’

However, it remains to be seen whether the Blues will make a swoop for Pigott, who started just four of his 18 appearances under Mousinho.

Pigott scored seven times in 44 appearances for Pompey.

