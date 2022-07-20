The Swansea City front man is close to agreeing a season-long loan move to Home Park.

Whittaker is someone who’s interested Danny Cowley this summer, with the 21-year-old made available by the Championship side.

Cowley indicated he would only consider a permanent deal for the likes of the ex-Derby County man and team-mate Kyle Joseph, however.

With Whittaker still having three years to run on his contract after his £700,000 arrival last term, that would likely have been a hefty deal to complete.

It now appears Devon will be his temporary destination, with Wales Online reporting a move is close to completion.