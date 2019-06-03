Have your say

Ronan Curtis is adamant he’s not looking to leave Pompey.

The Republic of Ireland international stated he’s committed to the Blues moving forward.

Curtis played down reported interest from Brighton after turning out for Mick McCarthy’s side in a warm-up against Republic of Ireland under-21s.

The 23-year-old told the Irish Mirror: ‘No, there’s no talks about that (a move) anywhere.’

‘We’ll see what happens. I’m a Portsmouth player for now. That’s where my heart is at at the minute.

‘My agent would have told me (about wider interest in him) by now. They’re doing their bit, I’m doing mine, on and off the pitch and we’ll see.

‘I’ve still got a year and a bit left on my contract at Portsmouth.

‘We’ll see if clubs are interested. I’d have known by now, so it’s just rumours really.’