Have your say

Ronan Curtis is confident the goals will soon flow for Pompey.

The Republic of Ireland international saw the offside flag deny him his maiden strike of the season in Saturday’s 2-0 win over Tranmere.

Curtis felt there was nothing wrong with his goal, as he found his league form after the opening-day disappointment at Shrewsbury.

After 12 goals in his first season at Fratton Park, the 23-year-old is looking for a similar return.

And he’s confident he’ll soon be on the road to hitting that target.

Curtis said: ‘We had two offside goals but I don’t think either were.

Ronan Curtis in action against Tranmere. Picture: Joe Pepler

‘I felt the lino was a bit quick to put his flag up and our video analysis guy said it didn’t look offside.

‘It happens, though, so I have to keep going and the goals will come.

‘I’m just looking forward to getting more goals and assists for the team – and I’m confident I can do that.’

Pompey have now won two games on the spin after the opening-day disappointment at Shrewsbury.

Those successes have seen five goals arrive and none conceded in the victories over Birmingham in the Carabao Cup and now Tranmere in league action.

Curtis felt his team’s quality was evident in both wins and can see them proving to be the start of a strong run over the coming weeks.

He added: ‘It’s good to bounce back with two wins.

‘The confidence is there and we can push on.

‘The ambition is to go as far as we can in the cups and go up as well.’