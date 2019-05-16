Have your say

Ronan Curtis promised he’s now over his horror finger injury.

The Pompey midfielder revealed the nightmare problem is no longer troubling him, after his severed part of his finger when trapping it in a door in March.

Curtis required surgery to save the finger after the freak incident, but made a quick return to start in the Checkatrade Trophy final against Sunderland at the end of March.

The 23-year-old admitted he was hindered by the problem and a lack of fitness when he appeared at Wembley.

But Curtis explained it is no longer an issue for him and he has full feeling and movement back in the finger.

The Republic of Ireland international is adamant it will be no hindrance for him moving forward, as he prepares for Thursday’s play-off showdown with Sunderland.

Checkatrade Trophy FINAL - Sunderland v Portsmouth - 31/03/19'Portsmouths Ronan Curtis

Curtis said: ‘It’s getting there now. It’s all stitched up and looking nice again.

‘The nail’s coming back and I can bend it okay.

‘When I first did it and came back I knew it wasn’t right and I could feel it.

‘I knew I wasn’t right at Wembley. I’d had two days training and I wasn’t right. I knew that and my family knew it.

‘I just wanted to play and I felt I’d be okay, but I was a bit off it in that game.

‘It was because of that, but now I’m sweet.

‘I can hold people off fine and it doesn’t hurt.

‘The nerve endings have come back and I can feel it. I can feel it but if I fall on it I’m not sore.

‘It may sting a little bit because I’ve got full feeling back, but it’s really fine.’