REVEALED: Danny Cowley's Portsmouth transfer strategy as boss outlines what's needed to compete with Ipswich Town, Peterborough United, Derby County, Sheffield Wednesday & Co
Pompey are targeting up to three more additions before the close of the transfer window.
The News understands Danny Cowley would like a trio of new arrivals before the close for summer business next Thursday.
The Blues boss remains keen on adding a versatile attacking player to his options up front.
A left-sided defender is also on Cowley’s hit, while he is now also considering an additional midfielder with Louis Thompson expected to be sidelined for four months.
Cowley is fully aware he will likely have to sell to get the type of player he wants to build on Pompey’s promising league start to the season.
He said: ‘We’d like to bring in one or two more if that’s possible.
‘We know we might have to trade to make that happen and a reality. It will be really interesting to see what the next week brings.
‘We have one more loan spot that we can fill and we would like that eighth attacking player if we could. We feel we have seven at the moment with three forwards and four wingers.
‘We would like to bring or two more in, that would be good, but time will tell.
‘We do have depth, but we’re losing one player for a significant period of time.
‘Louis has qualities we don’t have in that position, so he will be a loss.’
It’s been a busy summer of business for Pompey, with Cowley recruiting 11 players to date.
It appears Kieron Freeman and Ryan Tunnicliffe are the most likely men to depart in the coming days.
Talk of a move for Ronan Curtis, who is in the last year of his contract, remains quiet at this point.
Cowley made it clear he and his recruitment team are ready to react to anything thrown at them on the transfer front.
He added: ‘We know the last week of the transfer window can bring up surprises.
‘So for us, I don’t like surprises so we need to plan well to have a solution for every potential circumstance. We’re in that place and are ready to be flexible and agile.’