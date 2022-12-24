All 8,880 allocated tickets were swiftly snapped up by the Fratton faithful for a maiden visit to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on January 7.

Chief executive Andy Cullen’s request for additional tickets were rejected, nonetheless a huge away following will descend upon the Premier League club.

As a consequence, Pompey anticipate a significant windfall, accompanying cup proceeds made from their ongoing Papa John’s Trophy involvement and the televised FA Cup encounter at Hereford.

However, Cullen insists the money received from their Spurs third round clash won’t be anywhere near as high as some have suggested.

He told The News: ‘Once you do the maths, very clearly it’s not the £1m coming our way which I have seen mentioned.

‘Perhaps if the prices were a bit more and it’s a 60,000 crowd then it would have been, but Tottenham have been very aware of supporters’ financial circumstances and the time of year.

‘It has been priced very, very competitively by Spurs at £20 adults and £10 juniors. They did it last year when they played Morecambe in the third round, while prices were also very competitive when they played Brighton in the fourth round.

Pompey visit the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the FA Cup on January 7. Picture: Clive Rose/Getty Images

‘It will probably end up as a ticket value of £12-13, multiplied by the number of people in the ground, but then out of that will come the costs of staging the game, which Tottenham will define.

‘So that will be stewarding, policing, cleaning, floodlighting – the costs would be quite significant in a big stadium. While you also have to take out the VAT.

‘From the net figure, each club is entitled to a 45 per cent share, with the remaining balance going to the FA.

‘I think people can use their own maths to work out how much we’ll receive.

‘It’s not about the money, though. That’s great, but it’s very much about playing a Premier League club at one of the best stadiums in the world in the third round of the FA Cup against a number of players who have just come back from a World Cup.’

Pompey were entitled to receive either 15 per cent of the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium’s capacity or 9,000 tickets, whichever is higher.

Once tickets had been made available to those with 10 loyalty points and then season-ticket holders, they went on general sale – and sold out in 40 minutes.

He added: ‘I did go back to Spurs and ask for more tickets, but they were mindful they were getting to a situation where they had reconfigured their stadium for their fans and tickets at their end were selling very well because of competitive prices.

‘The way the stadium is configured, we might have got 9,100, but our capacity was restricted to 8,880 by the Tottenham Safety Advisory Group because of our persistent standing away from home. They have cut the front two rows off.

