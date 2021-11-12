As revealed in The News in September, the South Stand revamp will consist of an entirely new seating design that will stretch from the middle of the structure to give the entire stand a continuous tier.

The graphics also show a brand new TV gantry on the South Stand roof – a feature which was initially spoken about in June 2019.

This phase of the PO4 reprofiling project will commence at the end of the season and is a key component of the £11.5m redevelopment works currently ongoing at the Blues 112-year-old home.

As announced earlier this week, work will begin in the North Lower from January, which will include the addition of around 600 new seats.

Both new-look stands will allow supporters to benefit from improved sightlines, consistent floor levels and increased concourse space.

There will also be spaces for disabled supporters and their assistants at pitch level, while the North Stand will also feature spaces at mid-concourse level.

Concourses in the South Lower would no longer be in view of the pitch, allowing alcohol to be served in this area.

The new-look South Stand with it's continuous tier, a new TV gantry and dugouts Picture: Portsmouth FC

A number of additional measures are being implemented to ensure the club are in line with – and in some cases exceed – recommendations within the Guide to Safety at Sports Grounds.

Meanwhile, work on the Milton End is scheduled to start in 2023.

This stand will also boast improved floor levels, sightlines, concession and toilet facilities, and spaces for disabled supporters.

The redevelopment works will help bring Fratton Park’s capacity back up to just over 20,000 and provide a more enjoyable match-day experience for supporters.

Work on the new-look South Stand will get under way at the end of the season Picture: Portsmouth FC.

An artists' impression of how the North Stand will look after work is completed Picture: Portsmouth FC.