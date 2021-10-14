Or was Alan Hansen speaking a general truth when he famously declared ‘you don’t win anything with kids’.

Sir Alex Ferguson’s once-in-a-lifetime band of fledgling superstars made the Match of the Day pundit eat his words in 1995, as they went on to deliver Premier League glory.

But there’s normally a degree of nous to the most successful sides in English football.

So how do Pompey match up to their League One rivals when it comes to experience?

Using transfermarkt.com’s research, we’ve assessed the average age of League One squads.

Whether experience or a lack of it equates to success, we’ll let you decide...

1. AFC Wimbledon: 23.1 y/o Oldest Player: Darius Charles (33) Youngest Player: Isaac Ogundere (18) (Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images) Photo: Charlie Crowhurst Photo Sales

2. MK Dons: 24 y/o Oldest Player: Dean Lewington (370 Youngest Player: Lewis Johnson (17) (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images) Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

3. Lincoln City: 24 y/o Oldest Player: Chris Maguire (32) Youngest Player: Sean Roughan (18) (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images) Photo: Naomi Baker Photo Sales

4. Crewe Alexandra: 24.2 y/o Oldest player: Chris Porter (37) Youngest player: Zac Williams (17) (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images) Photo: Lewis Storey Photo Sales