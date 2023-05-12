Revealed: League One's most clinical strikers - including Portsmouth, Ipswich Town, Derby County and Bolton Wanderers hitmen: gallery
The regular League One season is over and the race for the golden boot over.
Peterborough’s Jonson Clarke-Harris and Ipswich’s former Pompey favourite Conor Chaplin may have shared the top scorer plaudits.
But were the pair the most clinical strikers in the third tier? Using goal conversion percentage as a metric gives an insight into who made the most of the chances which came their way.
And ordering the front men when doing so produces a very different table. Here’s how the top 15 scorers looked when reordered by conversion rate.