Revealed: League One's most clinical strikers - including Portsmouth, Ipswich Town, Derby County and Bolton Wanderers hitmen: gallery

The regular League One season is over and the race for the golden boot over.

By Jordan Cross
Published 12th May 2023, 06:30 BST
Updated 12th May 2023, 06:40 BST

Peterborough’s Jonson Clarke-Harris and Ipswich’s former Pompey favourite Conor Chaplin may have shared the top scorer plaudits.

But were the pair the most clinical strikers in the third tier? Using goal conversion percentage as a metric gives an insight into who made the most of the chances which came their way.

And ordering the front men when doing so produces a very different table. Here’s how the top 15 scorers looked when reordered by conversion rate.

From left: Sam Smith, Jonson Clarke Harris, Conor Chaplin and Colby Bishop.

1. Most clinical finishers

From left: Sam Smith, Jonson Clarke Harris, Conor Chaplin and Colby Bishop. Photo: The News

Goal conversion percentage: 14 per cent.

2. 15th: Sam Smith - Cambridge

Goal conversion percentage: 14 per cent. Photo: Pete Norton

Goal conversion percentage: 20 per cent.

3. 14th: Aaron Collins - Bristol Rovers

Goal conversion percentage: 20 per cent. Photo: Harry Trump

Goal conversion percentage: 21 per cent.

4. 12th: Jesurun Rak-Sakyi - Crystal Palace

Goal conversion percentage: 21 per cent. Photo: GLYN KIRK

