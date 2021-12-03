REVEALED: Mahlon Romeo's Portsmouth loan details amid talk of Millwall recall for Ipswich Town and Sunderland target

The News understands there’s no recall clause for the right-back to return to Millwall in January.

That’s despite Lions boss Gary Rowett indicating he would consider taking the in-form right-sided player back to The Den next month.

Rowett this week reacted to Danny Cowley stating Pompey would find it hard to fund a permanent deal for the 26-year-old, by suggesting his club could make Romeo return to the capital and sell him on elsewhere.

The Blues believe they have the man they landed on deadline day for the season, however, with his high-tempo displays central to his side’s recent resurgence.

Fifa rules also prevent a player turning out for three different clubs in a season.

With Romeo appearing for both Pompey and Millwall this term, that would prevent him playing for a third club before the end of the current campaign.

There’s little doubt the Antigua and Barbuda international has seen his stock rise this season, making 18 appearances in royal blue.

No matter the details of the deal, Cowley is appreciative of his parent club allowing the man who also attracted interest from Sunderland and Ipswich to agree a move down the A3.

Cowley said: ‘We have absolute respect for Gary Rowett.

‘We’re really thankful to Millwall. They gave us Shaun Williams and they gave us Mahlon.

‘So we’ve got nothing for appreciation for what they’ve done for us as a football club.’

