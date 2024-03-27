Revealed: Portsmouth owners Tornante's latest £6.7m investment in Fratton Park and Blues training ground

The Blues' £12m Fratton Park redevelopment project is nearing completion
Tornante invested another £6.7m into improving Fratton Park and Pompey’s training ground, according to latest accounts.

The Blues have filed accounts at Companies House for the year ending June 30, 2023.

According to latest accounts. Tornante spent £5.3m redeveloping Fratton Park for the 12 months up to June 30, 2023.
Those records detail the extent of the owners’ ongoing financial commitment towards the £12m Fratton Park redevelopment project.

For the 12 months covered by the accounts, a further £5.3m had been spent on stadium works, including the redevelopment of the South Stand and Milton End.

In addition, another £1.4m had been outlaid for the renovation and improvement of Pompey Hilsea-based training ground.

That consists of more work to the Pompey Health & Fitness Club, purchased in June 2021 as part of the £3m deal for the Copnor Road complex.

As well as upgrading gym and swimming pool facilities, work has also been carried out to improve the Blues players’ training rooms, renovating the dining room area and laying the foundations for this summer’s relocation from the Portakabins.

The accounts also detail a pledge for further capital commitments of £3.17m, beyond June 30, 2023.

That sum is earmarked for ‘the completion of the major stadium works development of the Fratton Park stadium commenced in June 2021 and further works on the Pompey Health & Fitness Club training complex’.

In terms of Fratton Park, Milton End work has been ongoing this season, in addition to the introduction of safe standing in the Fratton End. Furthermore, a new TV gantry is scheduled to be constructed in the South Stand this summer.

According to the previous year’s accounts, £4.99m was spent during the opening 12 months of Fratton Park’s upgrade, initially focused on the North Stand.

Pompey’s latest accounts show a deficit of £3.09m, representing losses for a third successive season.

