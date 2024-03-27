Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Tornante invested another £6.7m into improving Fratton Park and Pompey’s training ground, according to latest accounts.

According to latest accounts. Tornante spent £5.3m redeveloping Fratton Park for the 12 months up to June 30, 2023.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Those records detail the extent of the owners’ ongoing financial commitment towards the £12m Fratton Park redevelopment project.

For the 12 months covered by the accounts, a further £5.3m had been spent on stadium works, including the redevelopment of the South Stand and Milton End.

In addition, another £1.4m had been outlaid for the renovation and improvement of Pompey Hilsea-based training ground.

That consists of more work to the Pompey Health & Fitness Club, purchased in June 2021 as part of the £3m deal for the Copnor Road complex.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as upgrading gym and swimming pool facilities, work has also been carried out to improve the Blues players’ training rooms, renovating the dining room area and laying the foundations for this summer’s relocation from the Portakabins.

The accounts also detail a pledge for further capital commitments of £3.17m, beyond June 30, 2023.

That sum is earmarked for ‘the completion of the major stadium works development of the Fratton Park stadium commenced in June 2021 and further works on the Pompey Health & Fitness Club training complex’.

In terms of Fratton Park, Milton End work has been ongoing this season, in addition to the introduction of safe standing in the Fratton End. Furthermore, a new TV gantry is scheduled to be constructed in the South Stand this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad