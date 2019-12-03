Pompey continue their defence of the EFL Trophy tonight when Northampton visit Fratton Park in the second round.

The Blues bid to take another step towards Wembley and are just four wins away from the final.

Kenny Jackett’s men won the competition last season when defeating Sunderland on penalties following a thrilling 2-2 draw after extra-time.

While League One promotion is Pompey’s priority, another trip to the national stadium wouldn't be scotched at either.

Jackett has an impeccable record in the competition since taking the reins at Fratton Park. He’s won 12, drawn three and lost just one of his 16 games in charge.

And while the Blues boss is set to make wholesale changes against the Cobblers, his line-up will still feature the likes of James Bolton, Andy Cannon, Paul Downing and Sean Raggett who’ve all started in League One this term.

Pompey celebrate their EFL Trophy triumph at Wembley. Picture: Joe Pepler

So it’s no great surprised that the bookmakers have Pompey priced as clear favourites to retain their silverware. They’re as short as 7/1 with Bet Victor and but are 9/1 with Betway.

Next in are Peterborough (10/1) and closely in behind are Ipswich (12/1). However, with both League One high-flyers meeting at London Road this evening, it means one club will be crashing out.

Oxford, who Pompey drew 2-2 with at the Kassam Stadium in Southern Section Group B, are 14/1 and travel to Exeter tomorrow night

Fleetwood – who the Blues face in the FA Cup third round – are already into the next stage after defeating Everton under-21s 4-0 at Goodison Park last week.

Joey Barton’s side are 14/1 along with Manchester City under-21s ahead of their trip to Shrewsbury tonight.

Coventry are the same price and visit MK Dons, while Manchester United under-21s – also 14/1 – go to Tranmere tomorrow.

Full odds list (provided by Bet Victor)

Pompey 7/1

Peterborough United 10/1

Ipswich Town 12/1

Oxford United 12/1

Coventry City 14/1

Manchester City under-21s 14/1

Manchester United under-21s 14/1

Fleetwood 14/1

Brighton under-21s 20/1

Chelsea under-21s 20/1

Scunthorpe United 20/1

Accrington 25/1

Bristol Rovers 25/1

Doncaster 25/1

Leicester City under-21s 25/1

Port Vale 25/1

Salford City 25/1

Shrewsbury 25/1

Colchester United 33/1

Exeter City 33/1

Mansfield Town 33/1

Newport County 33/1

Northampton Town 33/1

Bolton 40/1

MK Dons 40/1

Tranmere 40/1

Walsall 40/1

Wolves under-21s 40/1

Leyton Orient 50/1

Stevenage 66/1