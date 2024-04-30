REVEALED: Portsmouth summer striker transfer plan for Championship

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

John Mousinho has detailed his striker transfer outlook as Pompey prepare for the Championship.

The Blues boss revealed he’s happy with the strikers he has on his books for next season, after excellent campaigns from his options in that department.

That means front men will not be an area prioritised when the window opens for summer business in June.

Mousinho wants three strikers to choose from in the Championship - and he likes what he has in Colby Bishop, Kusini Yengi and Christian Saydee.

The Pompey football operation may be convinced to look for another addition in that area, however, if they once again choose to use Saydee in a deeper role.

That’s where the 21-year-old made an impact for the majority of his maiden season at Fratton Park, establishing himself as a firm fans’ favourite in the process.

Mousinho said: ‘We’ve got three centre-forwards that we think can compete at the next level.

‘Colby’s scored 40-odds in the past two seasons. Then Kas (Yengi) has come in and had a massive, massive impact at the football club and certainly has the ability to go and play higher.

‘I think Christian, though we haven’t played him as a centre-forward, has had a huge impact, particularly on the second half of the season.

‘At the moment we think we’re pretty well stocked going into the next level.

‘Christian, maybe we see operating more as 10, which possibly opens up the door for another player to come in. At the moment, though, we’re quite happy and it won’t be a priority.’

Mousinho is content he has three players all capable of stepping up to the Championship, with his strikers showcasing their potential this term.

In terms of profile, the trio are all powerful operators capable of leading the line in the 4-2-3-1 formation favoured by the 38-year-old for most of this season.

Mousinho admitted there’s not been too much consideration over adding different attributes to his front line at this stage, with the focus on other areas.

When asked what type of profile Pompey could look for in a striker, Mousinho said: ‘I’m not sure, really. It’s not a department we’ve had a huge amount of focus on, because we’ve got three.