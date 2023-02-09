And the list shows that the Blues could still recruit up to two new additions under league rules, if they chose to.

Clubs were required to register their squad lists within 24 hours of the winter transfer window closing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Those squads have now been published by the EFL, with some interesting choices revealed among its 72 members.

In Pompey’s case it shows there is flexibility to bring in two new faces, with 20 eligible players named and a total of 22 permissible.

Goalkeepers and under-21 players do not count towards that total, however.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New Blues boss John Mousinho has not ruled out the prospect of bringing in free agents, but has indicated that is unlikely to be an avenue the club pursue.

Still, it is an option that is open to him in the event of an injury crisis taking hold in any particular area of the pitch.

EFL squad lists have been revealed

Pompey are required to name eight ‘home grown players’ within their squad list - which is a player of any nationality who has spent three years in the academy of an English or Welsh club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They are comfortably within that figure, with only Ronan Curtis and Clark Robertson not fulfilling that criteria, of the 20 players registered.

While clubs have the flexibility to continually change their squads in the January window, they are required to upload a final list within 24 hours of its conclusion.

From there, they can only make changes in League One and League Two if they are beneath the 22-player limit (25 in the Championship) and bring in out-of contract players or those at clubs who haven’t been named in their clubs’ own squad lists - although the rules do leave wriggle room for ‘truly exceptional circumstances’.

Pompey are not the only side who have left themselves flexibility to add to their number if required.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Derby County has just 12 players in their named squad, but that number is supplemented by a whopping 28 under-21 players - a number only exceeded in League One by Ipswich’s 32, who named a full group of 22.

Charlton have named 17 players, but their successful youth policy is underlined with 27 under-21 players registered.

Barnsley (19, 20 under-21), Sheffield Wednesday (19, 18 under-21), Bolton (19, 22 under-21), Bristol Rovers (18, 11 under-21) Oxford (17, 11 under-21) and Plymouth (21, 10 under-21) could all do likewise.

Pompey’s EFL squad list: Di’Shon Bernard, Colby Bishop, Ronan Curtis, Owen Dale, Kieron Freeman, Reeco Hackett, Denver Hume, Michael Jacobs, Tom Lowery, Jay Mingi, Joe Morrell, Connor Ogilvie, Marlon Pack, Joe Rafferty, Sean Raggett, Clark Robertson, Zak Swanson, Louis Thompson, Ryan Tunnicliffe, Joe Pigott. Under-21 players: Harry Jewitt-White, Paddy Lane, Haji Mnoga, Josh Oluwayemi, Jayden Reid, Dane Scarlett, Toby Steward, Ryley Towler, Liam Vincent.

Advertisement Hide Ad