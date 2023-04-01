Revealed: Portsmouth's expenditure on agents' fees and how it compares to Ipswich, Plymouth, Bolton & Co

The latest numbers, which were released by the Football Association on Friday, showed the Blues spent £138,163 on agents and intermediaries between February 1, 2022, and January 31 of this year.

That’s £55,961 less than what was spent during the same period between 2021 and the close of the 2022 January transfer window, when £194,124 was forked out on deals surrounding permanent signings, new registrations, contract extensions and incoming loans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The latest tally covers the Blues’ past two transfer windows, when 16 new arrivals – on both permanent and loan arrangements – were registered with the club, including the likes of Marlon Pack, Colby Bishop, Dane Scarlett and Paddy Lane.

With Pompey this week registering £2.9m loses for the last financial year, the fall in agent fees will no doubt be welcomed.

And in terms of where it places the Blues among their League One rivals, the Fratton Park club sit 11th in the expenditure table.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barnsley (£234,190), Bolton (£257,040), Charlton (£250,722), Derby (£1,064,645), Fleetwood (£506,092), Ipswich (£849,657), Lincoln (£213,775), Oxford (£381,828), Peterborough (£232,094) and Sheffield Wednesday (£404,098) all spent more than Pompey.

The Rams, who currently sit sixth in the League One table, were the only club to spend in excess of £1m.

Pompey spent £138,163 on agent fees over the past two transfer windows

Current leaders Plymouth spent £97,404, while the lowest spenders were Exeter (£60,351).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Today’s visitors to Fratton Park, Forest Green Rovers, forked out £83,455, which is the fifth lowest amount in the division.