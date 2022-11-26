But the Blues boss accepts there is likely to be uncertainty over the future of his temporary deals, ahead of January business commencing.

Much has been made about the potential for parent clubs to be able to recall the loan players Cowley recruited last summer.

The News understands that is the case with all of the loanees except Joe Pigott, with Pompey’s bargaining position strengthened by the Tractor Boys’ summer pursuit of Marcus Harness.

Cowley, of course, may wish to work some space into his budget by freeing up wages of the loan players at his disposal by cutting their stays short.

The Pompey boss indicated that will be the case if he chooses, with some decisions to be made on that front moving forward.

Cowley said: ‘If you negotiate well, they (loans) normally work both ways.

‘We’ll just see what January brings.

Pompey loanee's (from left) Dane Scarlett, Josh Koroma, Joe Pigott, Josh Griffiths and Owen Dale.

‘With the loans there’s always a little bit of uncertainty at this time of year.

‘I don’t think we’re the only one in that position.’

There has been more talk about Dale’s potential return to Blackpool this week, after boss Michael Appleton indicated the Championship side will look to ensure they have enough cover for the rest of the season.

West Brom have an immediate recall clause on Josh Griffiths, but that is based around the Baggies suffering keeper injuries.

Scarlett has made a big impression on loan from Spurs, but Pigott’s involvement has been limited while Koroma’s form has fluctuated.

Cowley is generally pleased with what he’s seen from his loans, however.

It remains to be seen if the prospect of freeing up any of their wages is something which appeals ahead of the new year, however.

That, of course, could then be put into bringing in a like-for-like replacement or redistributing to other areas of the pitch - if the Pompey boss feels that’s the best course of action to take.

Cowley added: ‘Josh Griffiths has done well, he’s going to be a top keeper.

‘Owen Dale’s done well and Dane’s done great for us at 18.

‘Joe Pigott’s probably suffered because of Colby and Dane’s performance and partnership.’