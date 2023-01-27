The News understands the Blues spoke to the former Sheffield United and Middlesbrough man, as they carried out their 18-day hunt for Danny Cowley’s successor.

Wilder made it clear, however, he was keen to operate at a higher level than League One and ruled himself out of the running.

The man who applied for the Pompey job before Richie Barker’s appointment in 2013, was a popular choice among supporters to take the club forward on the pitch.

His experience of gaining promotions and taking Sheffield United through the leagues was a significant factor in that appeal.

The News revealed early on in the boss search Wilder was open to an approach for Pompey, which saw him become one of the fancied contenders with the bookies.

At that moment it was underlined the 55-year-was still looking towards the Championship, following his Riverside sacking last October.

And when the call came from Pompey that was the sentiment he relayed to the club, as they carried out a thorough assessment of who was available.

Chris Wilder.

It was Mousinho who was deemed the ideal fit for the job, in an appointment most didn’t see coming until late on in the search.

The likes of Ian Foster and Liam Manning were also seriously considered, before the 36-year-old’s arrival was confirmed last Friday.

Pompey midfielder Joe Morrell believes Wilder coming to Fratton Park was never a realistic option for the club.

With chief executive Andy Cullen and sporting director Rich Hughes carrying out the search, the Wales international pointed to their histories of employing up-and-coming figures as head coaches.

That was seen in the shape of Russell Martin while Cullen was with MK Dons, with Hughes taking Rob Edwards to Forest Green.

Morrell said: ‘I think Chris Wilder probably wasn’t going to come here, to be honest.

‘I’d say the people at the club we have not got, Rich Hughes and Andy Cullen, have a track record for appointing really good head coaches.

‘We have to trust them that this is the right decision.

‘As players, it doesn’t really matter who is in the building.

