Sunderland's League One promotion odds have taken a shocking turn

Revealed: The BIG shift in Portsmouth's League One promotion odds after three successive wins

Pompey secured their third successive League One win after edging out Rotherham United in a five-goal thriller on Tuesday evening – but how has that impacted their promotion odds? 

Wins against Southend United, Rochdale and Rotherham United – as well as being unbeaten in their previous seven games in all competitions – has seen a big shift in the Blues’ chances of promotion with the bookmakers. Scroll down and click through the pages to see where Kenny Jackett’s men sit among the promotion favourites:

1. Gillingham
Current odds: 150/1 (Sky Bet)

1. Gillingham

Current odds: 150/1 (Sky Bet)
Current odds: 150/1 (Sky Bet)

2. Accrington Stanley

Current odds: 150/1 (Sky Bet)
Current odds: 33/1 (Sky Bet)

3. Lincoln City

Current odds: 33/1 (Sky Bet)
Current odds: 25/1 (Sky Bet)

4. Shrewsbury Town

Current odds: 25/1 (Sky Bet)
