Revealed: the cash windfall Portsmouth will pocket from Fifa and why Luton have taken their share of Joe Morrell money

Figures released by Fifa on Thursday have shown that the Blues will receive 124,104 USD (approx. £95,000) from the governing body’s Club Benefits Programme, which will distribute 209m USD among the 440 clubs who registered for the compensation scheme.

A figure of 10,950 USD per player per day was set aside for those involved in the Qatar tournament, which was played between November 20 to December 18.

That figure was then multiplied by the number of days each player spent at the finals, regardless of their playing time, starting from their release for the tournament and ending on the day following the last match of the player’s representative team.

It’s estimated that Morrell spent 18 days away with Robert Page’s Welsh set-up, with the 26-year-old believed to have reported for international duty the day after Pompey’s 1-1 draw at Morecambe on November 12.

Wales’ World Cup finals campaign ended with their 3-0 defeat to England on November 29. That meant Pompey stood to earn 197,100 USD (approx. £159,000) from Morrell’s time away.

However, all monies earned had to be shared with clubs players were registered with in the two years leading up to the finals – in this instance Luton, who the midfielder played for until his move to Pompey in the summer of 2021.

That’s been the case here. Nevertheless, the £95,000 compensation package Pompey will receive represents a welcome cash windful that had previously been earmarked to go back into the club and the transfer kitty.

Joe Morrell featured in two of Wales' group stage games at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar Picture: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Pompey have already been busy during the current transfer window, with 10 new players brought into the club – four of which required fees to be paid.

However, it’s believed the Blues aren’t done yet, with seven weeks of the transfer window remaining.

At this moment, it’s not clear when Pompey will receive their payment from FIFA or if they are already in receipt of it.

Morell featured twice for Wales in Qatar. Both came via the substitutes’ bench against USA and England respectively, with the Welsh’s 3-0 loss to the Three Lions ensuring they ended Group B in fourth place.