With last weekend’s trip to Accrington called off, it provided the Blues coaching team with the chance to get to a number of games around the country.

With the club running a streamlined scouting operating at present, those around the first-team setup are expected to contribute.

That means the likes of Nicky Cowley, Simon Bassey, Lorenzo Dolcetti and Joe Prodomo will be on the road taking in fixtures.

The reasons for getting to games are numerous, with players out on loan and future opposition to look at.

But with it now two-and-a-half weeks until the shutters come up on the winter transfer window, there’s also the reshaping of Danny Cowley’s squad to prioritise.

Eight games were under microscope, with Pompey having a presence in the Championship at the New York Stadium to see Bristol City pick up a 3-1 win over Rotherham.

In League One, Shrewsbury’s clash with Bolton was under the microscope as Steve Cotterill’s side picked up a last-gasp 3-2 win.

Rotherham's clash with Bristol City was scouted by Pompey on Saturday. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

Elsewhere in League One, Cowley himself was at Stadium MK as Liam Manning lost his job as Fleetwood picked up a late 2-1 win over MK Dons.

In League Two, Tuesday’s Papa John’s Trophy opponents Stevenage were watched in a 0-0 home draw with Mansfield, along with Sutton United’s 1-0 home success over Colchester.

Eyes were on former Pompey boss Paul Cook’s Chesterfield as they picked up a 3-1 win over Dorking Wanderers in the National League, while Wrexham were watched as they continued their fine form with a 2-0 victory at Eastleigh.

The final game watched included Pompey youngsters Toby Steward and Dan Gifford, but they couldn’t stop Bognor going down to a 4-1 loss at Folkestone Invicta.

The contents of those scouting reports which have since dropped into the in-boxes of Cowley and sporting director Richard Hughes will remain classified.

