Revealed: When Portsmouth faithful will get first sights of Cardiff City arrival and exciting Aussie striker
And Blues followers will not catch glimpse of Aussie striker Kusini Yengi until next week.
Boss John Mousinho explained tonight’s pre-season opener against FC Europa in Spain will arrive too soon for the duo.
And the same will apply to Paddy Lane and Joe Morrell who, like Whyte have been on international duty this summer.
Yengi has been through a whirlwind period after jetting in from the other side of the world, following his arrival from Western Sydney Wanderers.
That means Mousinho will err on the side of caution when it comes to their fitness.
Instead the attention will turn to Tuesday’s match at Bognor and meetings with Gosport and Hawks next week for the quartet.
Mousinho said: ‘We'll protect the lads who’ve come in recently and had one training session.
‘We’ve got the three who were on international duty and Kusini came late, so between those four they only had their first training session yesterday.
‘We’lll give them a training session and they will obviously be there, but they won’t participate in the game.
‘We will give them a good training session today and then they will hopefully join in next week.
‘We will assess them and see how they are on Monday.’
‘It’s slightly different for all four of them.
‘Kusini’s had a traditional pre-season break in terms of the Australian A-League season finishing at a very similar time to the Football League season over here.
‘But the other three lads have been away on international duty until about two weeks ago.
‘So we have to take a slightly different approach with them, so that while they are fit they are not too overworked going into the season.’