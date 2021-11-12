But does the current League One table reflect the performances of those within it accurately? Perhaps not.

When examining the third division table based on points accumulated by the expected goals for and against for each team, it looks slightly different to reality.

A number of clubs would be better or worse off based on the statistics published by Experimental 3-6-1.

Pompey would be in the camp who would benefit from these standings, with Danny Cowley’s side jumping above the likes of Lincoln, Accrington and Sheffield Wednesday

Click through the table to see where the Blues and their rivals would be after 16 games of the season if they were on par with the xG.

1. 24th - Crewe Alexandra: 1 point (-8) Wins: 0 (-1) Draws 1 (-5) Losses: 15 (+6) xG for: 14.5 (+2.5), xG against: 30.4 (+1.4) (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images) Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales

2. 23rd - Morecambe: 9 points (-6) Wins: 2 (-2) Draws: 3 Losses: 11 (+2) xG for: 16.3 (-8.7), xG against: 26.9 (-3.1) (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images) Photo: Alex Livesey Photo Sales

3. 22nd - Fleetwood: 11 points (-3) Wins: 3 Draws: 2 (-3) Losses: 10 (+3) xG for: 18.3 (-7.7), xG against: 23.9 (-3.1) (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images) Photo: Lewis Storey Photo Sales

4. 21st - Doncaster: 14 points (+2) Wins: 3 Draws: 5 (+2) Losses: 8 (-2) xG for: 13.4 (+2.4), xG against: 24 (+5) (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images) Photo: Nathan Stirk Photo Sales