That’s the verdict of sporting director Rich Hughes, following internal promotions for highly-regarded coaching duo Zesh Rehman and Sam Hudson.

As a consequence, his former role of Academy lead professional development phase coach was inherited by Hudson.

Hudson, previously Rehman’s assistant in the youth set-up, had impressed after taking over the position on an interim basis in January.

And Hughes believes the pair prove that coaches – and as well as footballers – can progress at Fratton Park.

He told The News: ‘Zesh going into the first-team was a problem for the Academy, but it’s a great one because it meant we’ve managed to progress someone through the Academy to the first-team.

‘People naturally assume it’s always going to be players that progress through, but, if we can offer staff progression, that’s a real benefit for us.

Zesh Rehman has been appointed as Pompey's first-team development coach on a permanent basis. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

‘Although it probably weakened them in the absolute short-term, it opened up another door for another bright young coach to come into the building and help progress everything – and that’s Sam.

‘Zesh is continuing to progress, he’s one of the most self-aware people I have come across. He knows he has loads of areas for development, but he’s committed and is getting better all the time.

‘He is getting more confident and has a great way of working with the players, creating connections, and I’m sure that will only continue to improve.

‘We felt Zesh was a great fit. He has been brave in the way he’s gone about his business while still relatively in limbo in terms of an interim position, yet has shown he wanted to be part of uor aims.

‘When we originally called him into the first-team after we made the change with Danny and Nicky, it was thought the first-team operation would benefit from a fresh set of eyes. Somebody who might shed a different light on things.

‘I think Zesh has enjoyed the role, enjoyed the progression – and that’s why it felt like a natural fit for everyone.’

Rehman arrived at Pompey in the summer of 2022, replacing Liam Daish as lead professional development phase coach.

With Hudson himself arriving in June, having previously served at Villa, Derby and Burton, it represented a new-look coaching partnership in the Blues’ Academy.

Yet Hughes expects Rehman’s new responsibilities to consist of maintaining those links with the youth set-up.

He added: ‘Zesh’s role will be responsible for coaching with the first-team staff as much as anything, but also lending an eye towards progression of all the players.

‘He will be having lots of conversations with players on a one-to-one basis, helping with their progression, helping with areas of strength, helping with areas of weakness.

‘He’s somebody who can probably dedicate a bit more time to that than John (Mousinho) and Jon (Harley), who are sometimes in the midst of a three-game week.