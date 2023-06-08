Namely under-18s graduates Josh Dockerill and Toby Steward.

Of this season’s second-year scholars, two have progressed into the first-team set-up, while four have been released.

Goalkeeper Steward signed a professional contract in February 2022 at the age of 17, yet has been around the first-team for two seasons, while defender Dockerill earned his deal last month.

Each players’ journey to reach the senior squad has differed considerably, yet Pompey’s sporting director is encouraged with their emergence and ongoing progress.

Hughes told The News: ‘We've got a scenario where we need players coming through the Academy – and players we feel can affect the first-team within a 3-4 year period of time.

‘That’s Josh (Dockerill), while Toby Steward is also out of that second-year group, yet was promoted early so people may not see that.

‘So, from that group, we have popped out two players, which is good. Is it where we want to be? No, we want to be producing more, absolutely.

Rich Hughes has been encouraged by Josh Dockerill and Toby Steward's emergence from the Academy. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

‘But we’ve had a good return out of that group and there’s a lot of exciting work going on in the Academy.

‘Probably frustration among external sources is they’re not always able to see the good work that sometimes goes on because, when there is significant change in the Academy, it does take a period of years to get through considering the sheer age of the players.

‘With Josh, he has trained with the first-team quite a bit, he had a couple of exposures early in the season and has done really well.

‘What has really helped him is the loan at Bognor towards the back end of the season – and the feedback from Robbie Blake has been really positive.

‘He has done well, playing in a couple of different positions, such as right-back and a holding midfielder, and is starting to impact games at step 3.

‘It’s an interesting pathway for Josh, he needs to play football and is going to have to play regularly.

‘He must also come back into pre-season in tip-top shape. The players have all had that message – and it’s up to them to take it.’

The 18-year-old Steward has long been talked of as an exciting prospect.

He was first named with the first-team as an unused substitute at AFC Wimbledon in September 2021 and to date has been on the bench for 13 Pompey matches.

Steward still to make his debut, although the highly-regarded stopper spent time on loan at Bognor and Salisbury this season.

Hughes added: ‘It’s testament to Toby that he is the same age as the second-year scholars and we forget that.