The Welshman has signed a three-and-a-half-year-deal with Saints, who find themselves in the relegation zone ahead of Saturday’s trip to Liverpool.

Southampton and their Sport Republic owners see Jones’ arrival as the start of an exciting new era.

But from looking through fans’ comments on the Twitter post to confirm the appointment, there’s plenty of Southampton supporters far from enthused by their club board’s latest choice of manager.

Here’s a selection of those negative views shared…

@LAshworth91: Failed at Stoke just 3 years ago, how anyone thinks this is a good appointment compared to what else is out there is beyond me. Lumping on Southampton to go down. Should have got Dyche.

@AndyDouglas79: Shows the new owners lacked of ambition, this is a very cheap option and a massive gamble that I just cant see it paying off. Championship bound with the guy.

Nathan Jones, right, was at St Mary's on Wednesday night for Southampton's Carabao Cup win against Sheffield Wednesday. Picture: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

@jamescallen1: An absolutely miserable appointment. We are down.

@BeaumontDMD: Suggests to me.....they will stick with him if we get relegated. He knows The Championship.

@DerrickBMI: Complete lack of ambition once again.

@watto__: Good luck and no disrespect to Nathan but this appointment shows the lack of vision of the board.

The club needs an experienced premiership manager who knows how to stop the rot and turn things around.

@Nicky6211: Ridiculous appointment. Shows the club’s level of ambition.

@lizzyfa: I’m a bit surprised I must say…

@alandrewettjnr: Preparing for the championship next season. Great work.