The England international's father previously managed the Hawks for six years

Tony Mount has laughed off suggestions that he and son Mason are in talks to buy the Hawks.

The duo have been linked with a takeover of the National League South strugglers from long-time owner Derek Pope.

Mount senior managed Havant Town for six years before its amalgamation with Waterlooville to form Havant & Waterlooville in 1998 and has attended their last three matches.

Manchester United midfielder and Pompey fan Mason Mount is rumoured to be interested in buying the Hawks with his dad, Tony. Picture: Getty Images

While Manchester United and England midfielder Mason is a former Purbrook Park School pupil and passionate Pompey fan, retaining links with the area through his parents, who continue to live locally.

Tony Mount admits he has heard the Hawks takeover rumours, having recently been alerted to them by a friend in the game.

But despite having plans to attend Wednesday night’s Westleigh Park clash with Taunton Town, he has branded talk of buying the club as ‘ridiculous’.

He told The News: ‘It’s rubbish. A friend of mine also recently rang me up saying “I hear you are buying the club”.

‘I’m really good friends with Derek Pope, I have known him for 35 years, we played together at Moneyfields. I had a coffee with him and recommended that Cliff De Gordon went in as temporary manager.

‘Cliff is their under-23s coach, a really good friend of mine, he played for me when I was manager at Havant and is a terrific guy - and has already led them to a win.

‘I have been to watch their last three games and people seem to have put two and two together and come up with six. It’s ridiculous, really.

‘I’m also going to Wednesday’s game (Tiverton), so no doubt somebody else will be telling me that I’m buying the club! But it’s nowhere near the truth.

‘I might be buying a few things at this time of year, but a football club wouldn’t be one of them. There is zero truth in it.’

In De Gordon’s maiden match in charge since Steve King was sacked, he oversaw a crucial 4-3 victory over relegation rivals Dover Athletic.

It represented a first win in 15 league games - and only their second in National League South this season.

De Gordon and his under-23s management staff, consisting of Ross Betteridge and Richard Pope, remain in charge as the Hawks seek a permanent boss.

Mount added: ‘There is definitely potential at Havant, they own a really good clubhouse and, since they have installed the 3G pitch, it has generated quite a lot of money.

‘They have to stay up, they can’t afford to go down. The first step was to replace a manager (Steve King) who wasn’t a good appointment and to get a bit of stability in the club. I think Cliff has done that.’