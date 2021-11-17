Evans is the bookies’ favourite for the role at Broadhall Way, after Alex Revell departed on Sunday with his team 21st - two points above the drop zone.

Pompey face Gillingham in 10 days as Danny Cowley’s side prepare to travel to Priestfield.

Gillingham have had a tough start to the current campaign and have won just three of their opening 17 League One games.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sitting two points and two places above the relegation zone, Evans has remained frustrated with the outgoings in the summer as well as his side’s start to the season.

The situation at Priestfield is not currently the prettiest, as the 59-year-old named youngsters on the bench for their FA Cup first round replay defeat to Cheltenham on Tuesday night - with more senior players out injured than available.

After being informed of the rumours following Gillingham's 1-0 defeat to Cheltenham, Evans hinted his future could lie elsewhere as he faces difficulties in his current role.

Gillingham boss Steve Evans. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

He told KentOnline: ‘I have just been made aware of it by our media department and that is something that the chairman and the club have to speak about.

‘I will speak to the chairman about it as you would expect.

‘I don’t know how accurate that is. I am a football manager, I want to win games, I want to have a chance.

‘I don’t know if there has been an approach.

‘I know Stevenage as a club, I know the personnel, but that is for(owner) Paul Scally and Gillingham Football Club to speak of, and obviously they need to give clarity on it because I am not sure if that is right or wrong.’

Designed with Pompey fans in mind