Robbie Williams entertained by Portsmouth promotion charge as they turn over beloved Port Vale

The superstar singer and Take That member was a surprise onlooker as John Mousinho's side continued their promotion push

By Jordan Cross
Published 28th Jan 2024, 13:00 GMT
Updated 28th Jan 2024, 13:44 GMT
It seems the great and the good of the entertainment world can’t get enough of Pompey.

First it was legendary comic actor, Will Ferrell, taking in the Blues in action at PO4.

Then rapper Kanye West showed a passion for retro Fratton kits of yesteryear, as he shared a picture of a 90s goalkeeper jersey sponsored by The News.

Now Robbie Williams clearly wants to know what all the fuss is about, as John Mousinho’s men make a push for the Championship this season.

Okay, perhaps it’s Port Vale who were the attraction for the 'Let Me Entertain You' multi-platinum selling superstar as he took in yesterday’s clash at Vale Park.

But the singer has now followed on from Ferrell watching the Blues in action at Fratton Park in 2019, by doing likewise.

Williams’ presence was another talking point on a weird and wonderful afternoon, as John Mousinho’s side grabbed a late 1-0 win.

He looked on as a Valiants fan attempted to confront referee Craig Hicks over the late passage of play which led to Pompey being given a penalty - converted by Colby Bishop.

The Take That member was at the game after taking on a role as Port Vale president at the club, where he’s been a lifelong supporter.

Williams took time to mingle with fans of both clubs afterwards and jokingly referred of his delight at being Port Vale’s ‘El Presidente’.

Singer Robbie Williams watched Pompey take on Port Vale with the Take That member at Vale Park yesterday. Pic: Getty Images. Singer Robbie Williams watched Pompey take on Port Vale with the Take That member at Vale Park yesterday. Pic: Getty Images.
He told the club's YouTube channel: ‘I think people should call me Mr President. Backstage with my band now I’m Mr President - El Presidente’ - it’s gone to my head already!

‘Me and (former boss) John Rudge (are the the only club presidents). It’s fully mental - my life is bizarre, wonderful and has taken many turns and twists.

‘To find myself from the Railway Paddock to El Presidente is pretty special.

‘The place has been revitalised and I thought that was incredibly interesting.

‘It got me to reinvest first interest and then meeting the family (of the owners) investing my heart back into the club.

‘To be president on top of that feels like I need to be doing more in and around this place.’

