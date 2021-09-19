Across the WhoScored match day ratings, the Republic of Ireland international topped the list of Pompey players who featured against the U’s at Fratton Park yesterday.

Despite having the lion’s share of possession, the Blues’ struggles in front of goal continued as Cambridge fired into a two-goal lead.

Curtis averaged a rating of 7.27 across the 90 minutes as he played the match’s entirety. The 25-year-old was a rare bright spark in a disappointing performance from Danny Cowley’s side, and was usually at the heart of all that was good from the Blues.

Alongside George Hirst, Curtis took the most shots in the game and won five aerial duels at Fratton Park.

It’ll be crucial for Cowley to rediscover the best form from Curtis if the Blues are to find their first win in five games on Tuesday against Plymouth.

Read below to see how the remaining Pompey players ranked:

Lee Brown: 5.79

Ronan Curtis ranked as Pompey's highest performer in a disappointing afternoon at Fratton Park Photograph: PinPep Media / Joe Pepler

Miguel Azeez: 5.85

John Marquis: 6.02

Ellis Harrison:6.09

Louis Thompson: 6.14

Gavin Bazunu: 6.14

George Hirst: 6.25

Shaun Williams: 6.34

Mahlon Romeo: 6.36

Paul Downing: 6.53

Sean Raggett: 6.58

Marcus Harness: 6.62