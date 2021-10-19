Ronan Curtis returns from suspension to start for Pompey against Ipswich tonight. Picture: Jason Brown

The Republic of Ireland international missed Saturday’s 4-1 defeat at Rotherham through a one-match suspension.

However, he represents the only change to Pompey’s side for the visit of Ipswich and their ex-Blues manager Paul Cook to Fratton Park.

Curtis comes in for Connor Ogilvie, who drops to the bench following his comeback from injury at the New York Stadium.

The ensuing reshuffle potentially means midfielder Shaun Williams dropping into a back three as Danny Cowley retains faith in the playing system.

That would then leave Curtis operating as a left-sided attacker, with John Marquis and Marcus Harness joining him in forward positions.

With Ogilvie dropping to the bench, Gassan Ahadme is not included in the 18-man squad.

However, among the substitutes is Michael Jacobs, the player who was set to join Ipswich in August, only for the move to be pulled at the last minute.

Meanwhile, former Fratton favourite Conor Chaplin is named in the Tractor Boys’ starting XI.

Pompey: Bazunu, Freeman, Raggett, Williams, Romeo, Brown, Morrell, Tunnicliffe, Curtis, Harness, Marquis.

Subs: Bass, Ogilvie, Thompson, Azeez, Hackett, Hirst, Jacobs.

