Ronan Curtis: How I shelved footballing superstition to accept Portsmouth honour
Ronan Curtis has revealed how ditched his long-standing superstition to answer Pompey’s SOS – and still finished on the winning side.
The 26-year-old was given the captain’s armband at Gillingham on Saturday, representing the first time in his career he’s been handed the honour.
As a consequence, he was forced to ditch his preference for being the last player to leave the Blues’ changing room on a match day.
Instead Curtis proudly led the teams out at the Priestfield Stadium on a chilly Kent afternoon.
Not that scrapping his superstition did him any harm, of course – Danny Cowley’s men triumphed 1-0 through Michael Jacobs’ injury-time finish.
Curits told The News: ‘I have never been captain in my life, so it was a huge honour for me and my family.
‘It felt a little weird because I am always the last one out of the changing room on match days. It’s a superstition of mine, I’ve done it at every team I’ve played for.
‘So to be first out, going up to the ref, doing the coin toss, etc, etc was strange – but I did enjoy it.
‘Suddenly I’m at the front leading the boys out, so the superstition didn’t really mean much on Saturday!
‘I’m a passionate lad, I go off work ethic first and foremost, the goals come after that, so I approach the captaincy like that.
‘My family were over the moon, the phone didn’t stop all night when I got onto the bus after the game.
‘My little girl saw it as well. She watches it on iFollow, I paid for her to see it. It was an amazing feeling.
‘If I’m not captain against Harrogate, I will go back to my superstitions. It’s my little thing, it’s the only superstition I have.’
Pompey are boosted by the returns of Lee Brown (injury) and Sean Raggett (suspension) against Harrogate in the FA Cup.
It was down to the pair’s absence that Curtis was promoted to the role of captain at the Priestfield Stadium.
Although he’s braced to relinquish the responsibility on Saturday.
He added: ‘We haven’t really spoken about for Harrogate, but Browny is back this weekend after his little niggle and Rags returns as well.
‘I would love to be captain again, I would love to do it at my home – Fratton Park – with all the fans there.
‘It’s up to the gaffer who he chooses, but if he doesn’t choose me then there’s no hard feelings, just as long as we go out to win.’
A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron
You can support our local team of expert Pompey writers by subscribing here for all the latest news from Fratton Park for 14p a day.