Ronan Curtis is keen to test himself in the Championship next season following three years at Fratton Park. Picture: Joe Pepler

It is understood the 25-year-old believes the time is right to test himself at a higher level following three seasons in League One.

And his agent, Omid Arbabamin, of SME 83 Football Agency, is adamant there’s strong Championship interest in the Republic of Ireland international.

Curtis committed himself to Fratton Park in February 2020 by signing a new three-and-a-half-year deal, despite Championship admirers.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to Arbabamin, the winger’s preference has been to climb the leagues with Pompey, through League One promotion.

However, since then, the Blues have lost in a play-off semi-final and failed to even qualify for this season’s final stages.

That has convinced Curtis now is the time to explore new challenges, with Blackburn and Cardiff reportedly keen.

And with 40 goals and 31 assists during 141 Blues appearances, his agent insists the Irishman is ready to take the next step.

Arbabamin told The News: ‘Anyone that’s playing for their country needs to always be competing at the highest level possible.

‘Whatever decision Ronan makes shouldn’t be based on salary – it should be on the level of football. He wants to play in as high a league as he can, like any player.

‘Credit to him for being picked for the Republic of Ireland at every single camp. They don’t pick players from League One for an international, it’s rare.

‘Every player needs to be playing at the highest level they can – and I definitely think Ronan’s worthy of that.

‘He was the highest goal-contributing player in the squad this season and last, despite not taking penalties and operating from the wing, so he’s standing out and grabbing attention.

‘Ronan has served his time well here and wants to keep on developing.

‘It has got to be right for all parties for anything to happen, it’s way too early to be talking about transfer news. The window has not even opened and the season’s not finished for a lot of clubs.

‘For a transfer to happen, it has to be the right deal for the buying club, the right deal for the selling club, and the right deal for the player – and the right place for the player.’

And Curtis has been involved in 71 goals over three Pompey seasons since recruited from Derry for a bargain £100,000 in May 2018.

Arbabamin added: ‘When Ronan signed his contract extension, there was even interest circulating back then in the press.

‘With more than a year to go on his current contract he signed a long-term deal, which shows you how much he loves it down here.

‘He has believed Pompey was the best place to develop his career – and bitterly disappointed promotion hasn’t happened.’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

The News has launched a subscription offer which gives you unlimited access to all of our Pompey coverage, starting at less than 14p a day.