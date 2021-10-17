Rotherham boss' forthright view of Portsmouth performance after their second-half capitulation at New York Stadium
Paul Warne admitted Rotherham’s second-half demolition of Pompey was a good as he could expect his team to play.
And the Millers boss told Danny Cowley’s men they were one of the best teams his side had faced at home this season - and had the in-form outfit on the ropes early on.Warne felt Rotherham’s half-time lead ‘flattered’ the home side, in a first 45 minutes where the Blues had more than their share of success at the New York Stadium.Three goals in seven second-half minutes saw Pompey capitulate, however, and see them exhibit a recurring defensive weakness which is seriously undermining their chances of success this season.But Warne told his counterpart he saw a team with plenty of threat, until he side got on top following Michael Smith's finish after a gaffe from Gavin Bazunu.
