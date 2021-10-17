Rotherham boss' forthright view of Portsmouth performance after their second-half capitulation at New York Stadium

Paul Warne admitted Rotherham’s second-half demolition of Pompey was a good as he could expect his team to play.

By Jordan Cross
Sunday, 17th October 2021, 12:30 pm

And the Millers boss told Danny Cowley’s men they were one of the best teams his side had faced at home this season - and had the in-form outfit on the ropes early on.Warne felt Rotherham’s half-time lead ‘flattered’ the home side, in a first 45 minutes where the Blues had more than their share of success at the New York Stadium.Three goals in seven second-half minutes saw Pompey capitulate, however, and see them exhibit a recurring defensive weakness which is seriously undermining their chances of success this season.But Warne told his counterpart he saw a team with plenty of threat, until he side got on top following Michael Smith's finish after a gaffe from Gavin Bazunu.

Read More

Read More
For the latest Pompey news direct to your inbox sign up for our free newsletter

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

We’ve slashed the cost of digital subscriptions to our website by 50 per cent for a limited time.

You can now subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, for less than 13p a day.

Rotherham United manager Paul Warne. Pic: Nick Potts/PA Wire.
Paul WarnePompeyRotherhamPortsmouthDanny Cowley