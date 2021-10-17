Rotherham boss' forthright view of Portsmouth performance after their second-half capitulation at New York Stadium

And the Millers boss told Danny Cowley’s men they were one of the best teams his side had faced at home this season - and had the in-form outfit on the ropes early on.Warne felt Rotherham’s half-time lead ‘flattered’ the home side, in a first 45 minutes where the Blues had more than their share of success at the New York Stadium.Three goals in seven second-half minutes saw Pompey capitulate, however, and see them exhibit a recurring defensive weakness which is seriously undermining their chances of success this season.But Warne told his counterpart he saw a team with plenty of threat, until he side got on top following Michael Smith's finish after a gaffe from Gavin Bazunu.