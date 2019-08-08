Rotherham boss Paul Warne admitted he hadn't heard of reports linking Pompey with a move for defender Clark Robertson.

The Yorkshire Post quizzed the Millers manager on the link, after rumours apparently emerged that Kenny Jackett was keen on bringing the former Blackpool centre-half to Fratton Park.

Yet Warne shot down any suggestion a move was in the offing, saying Jackett would have been in contact with him if there was interest from the Blues.

Robertson played 28 times for Rotherham in the Championship last season, after signing on a free transfer from Blackpool, scoring three times.

A bemused Warne told The Yorkshire Post: 'I have not heard anything and I always get an email or a phone call.

'I would be amazed that if Kenny came in for any of my players that he would not just phone me anyway. I do not believe there is any truth in it.

Clark Robertson

'I do believe that Portsmouth like Robbo, lots of clubs do, but there has not been a bid and if there has it would have to be mesmeric for me to let a centre-half go considering I have got three (fit defenders).’

Pompey have brought in two centre-halves since Matt Clarke joined Brighton.

Paul Downing arrived on a free transfers from Blackburn, while Sean Raggett was signed on a season-long loan from Norwich.

Reports also emerged today that the Blues were interested in Scunthorpe midfielder Matthew Lund.

However, The News understands Pompey have no plans to sign the player.