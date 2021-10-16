Rotherham v Portsmouth: team news, predicted XIs, key stats, referee, form guides - plus today's other League One fixtures
Pompey head to Rotherham today looking to build on their 4-0 thumping of Sunderland last time out in League One.
Here’s all you need to know ahead of kick-off at the New York Stadium at 3pm.
Rotherham team news
Paul Warne expects to have all three of his senior internationals back fit for the game against Pompey.
Shane Ferguson, Chiedozie Ogbene and Joshua Kayode were all away with their respective international teams over the past two weeks and are due to feature against the Blues at the New York Stadium.
Midfielder Jamie Lindsay will miss the game, however, as he continues his recovery from a hamstring injury.
Although, Joe Mattock is in contention following an Achilles problem.
Warne told the club’s website: ‘Currently there are no new issues. Joe Mattock trained yesterday and we think he’ll be fit for contention on Saturday which is great news.
‘Jamie Lindsay is back on the grass, he’s still a few weeks away, so I don’t want people to get excited, but he’s closer.
‘We’ll keep an eye on the three internationals and see how they are. Hopefully they come back unscathed.’
Predicted line-up
Viktor Johansson, Rarmani Edmonds-Green, Richard Wood, Michael Ihiekwe, Dan Barlaser, Chiedozie Ogbene, Oli Rathbone, Ben Wiles, Shane Ferguson, Michael Smith, Will Grigg. Subs: Josh Vickers, Wes Harding, Joe Mattock, Kieran Sadlier, Freddie Ladapo, Joshua Kayode, Mikel Miller.
Pompey team news
Pompey will be without the suspended Ronan Curtis for the trip to the New York Stadium.
The winger picked up his fifth yellow card of the season last time out against Sunderland and will serve an automatic one-match ban.
Danny Cowley has admitted he’s not short of options as he looks to fill the void left by Curtis – with Reeco Hackett, Michael Jacobs, Miguel Azeez and Louis Dennis in the running.
Left-sided defender Connor Ogilvie will be in contention after his absence with a calf injury but is unlikely to start.
Ellis Harrison (ankle) and Paul Downing (hamstring) have joined captain Clark Robertson in the treatment room following injuries picked up in the midweek Papa John’s Trophy fixture against Sutton United.
Predicted line-up: Gavin Bazunu, Kieron Freeman, Sean Raggett, Shaun Williams, Lee Brown, Mahlon Romeo, Joe Morrell, Ryan Tunicliffe, Louis Thompson, Marcus Harness, John Marquis. Subs: Alex Bass, Connor Ogilvie, Reeco Hackett, Miguel Azeez, Ellis Harrison, Gassan Ahadme, Michael Jacobs.
Matchday odds (Bet365)
Rotherham: 5/6
1-0 11/2, 2-0 15/2, 2-1 15/2, 3-0 14/1, 3-1 14/1, 3-2 28/1
Pompey: 10/3
1-0 10/1, 2-0 20/1, 2-1 14/1, 3-0 40/1, 3-1 33/1, 3-2 40/1
Draw: 13/5
0-0 17/2, 1-1 6/1, 2-2 16/1, 3-3 50/1
Referee
Anthony Backhouse
Key Stats (All competitions)
Rotherham
Record this season: P14 W8 D2 L4
League position: (5th – 20 points)
Top Scorer: Michael Smith (8)
Top Assists: Michael Smith (2)
Discipline: 14 yellow 2 red
Pompey
Record this season: P14 W4 D4 L7
League position: (12th – 15 points)
Top Scorer: Lee Brown, Marcus Harness, Ellis Harrison and John Marquis (all 3)
Top Assists: Ryan Tunnicliffe (3)
Discipline: 22 yellow, 1 red
Form guide
Rotherham
W 4-1 Scunthorpe (H) – Papa John’s Trophy
W 2-0 Cheltenham (A) – League One
W 3-0 AFC Wimbledon (H) – League One
D 1-1 Crewe (H) – League One
W 2-0 Bolton (A) – League One
Pompey
L 2-0 Sutton United (H) – League One
W 4-0 Sunderland (H) – League One
L 2-1 Burton (A) – League One
D 2-2 Charlton (A) – League One
D 2-2 Plymouth (H) – League One
Other fixtures
AFC Wimbledon v Sheffield Wednesday, Bolton Wanderers v Wigan Athletic, Cambridge United v Ipswich Town, Cheltenham Town v Accrington Stanley, Doncaster Rovers v Wycombe Wanderers, Fleetwood Town v Crewe Alexandra, Gillingham v Sunderland, Lincoln City v Charlton Athletic, Oxford United v Plymouth Argyle, Shrewsbury Town v Milton Keynes Dons.