Here’s all you need to know ahead of kick-off at the New York Stadium at 3pm.

Rotherham team news

Paul Warne expects to have all three of his senior internationals back fit for the game against Pompey.

Shane Ferguson, Chiedozie Ogbene and Joshua Kayode were all away with their respective international teams over the past two weeks and are due to feature against the Blues at the New York Stadium.

Midfielder Jamie Lindsay will miss the game, however, as he continues his recovery from a hamstring injury.

Although, Joe Mattock is in contention following an Achilles problem.

Warne told the club’s website: ‘Currently there are no new issues. Joe Mattock trained yesterday and we think he’ll be fit for contention on Saturday which is great news.

‘Jamie Lindsay is back on the grass, he’s still a few weeks away, so I don’t want people to get excited, but he’s closer.

‘We’ll keep an eye on the three internationals and see how they are. Hopefully they come back unscathed.’

Predicted line-up

Viktor Johansson, Rarmani Edmonds-Green, Richard Wood, Michael Ihiekwe, Dan Barlaser, Chiedozie Ogbene, Oli Rathbone, Ben Wiles, Shane Ferguson, Michael Smith, Will Grigg. Subs: Josh Vickers, Wes Harding, Joe Mattock, Kieran Sadlier, Freddie Ladapo, Joshua Kayode, Mikel Miller.

Pompey team news

Pompey will be without the suspended Ronan Curtis for the trip to the New York Stadium.

The winger picked up his fifth yellow card of the season last time out against Sunderland and will serve an automatic one-match ban.

Danny Cowley has admitted he’s not short of options as he looks to fill the void left by Curtis – with Reeco Hackett, Michael Jacobs, Miguel Azeez and Louis Dennis in the running.

Left-sided defender Connor Ogilvie will be in contention after his absence with a calf injury but is unlikely to start.

Ellis Harrison (ankle) and Paul Downing (hamstring) have joined captain Clark Robertson in the treatment room following injuries picked up in the midweek Papa John’s Trophy fixture against Sutton United.

Predicted line-up: Gavin Bazunu, Kieron Freeman, Sean Raggett, Shaun Williams, Lee Brown, Mahlon Romeo, Joe Morrell, Ryan Tunicliffe, Louis Thompson, Marcus Harness, John Marquis. Subs: Alex Bass, Connor Ogilvie, Reeco Hackett, Miguel Azeez, Ellis Harrison, Gassan Ahadme, Michael Jacobs.

Matchday odds (Bet365)

Rotherham: 5/6

1-0 11/2, 2-0 15/2, 2-1 15/2, 3-0 14/1, 3-1 14/1, 3-2 28/1

Pompey: 10/3

1-0 10/1, 2-0 20/1, 2-1 14/1, 3-0 40/1, 3-1 33/1, 3-2 40/1

Draw: 13/5

0-0 17/2, 1-1 6/1, 2-2 16/1, 3-3 50/1

Referee

Anthony Backhouse

Key Stats (All competitions)

Rotherham

Record this season: P14 W8 D2 L4

League position: (5th – 20 points)

Top Scorer: Michael Smith (8)

Top Assists: Michael Smith (2)

Discipline: 14 yellow 2 red

Pompey

Record this season: P14 W4 D4 L7

League position: (12th – 15 points)

Top Scorer: Lee Brown, Marcus Harness, Ellis Harrison and John Marquis (all 3)

Top Assists: Ryan Tunnicliffe (3)

Discipline: 22 yellow, 1 red

Form guide

Rotherham

W 4-1 Scunthorpe (H) – Papa John’s Trophy

W 2-0 Cheltenham (A) – League One

W 3-0 AFC Wimbledon (H) – League One

D 1-1 Crewe (H) – League One

W 2-0 Bolton (A) – League One

Pompey

L 2-0 Sutton United (H) – League One

W 4-0 Sunderland (H) – League One

L 2-1 Burton (A) – League One

D 2-2 Charlton (A) – League One

D 2-2 Plymouth (H) – League One

Other fixtures