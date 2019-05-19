Rumoured Stoke target has his say on effects of gruelling Portsmouth campaign after Sunderland pain

Matt Clarke admitted he doesn’t feel tired at the end of his epic season.
Pompey’s highly-touted defender played his 60th game of a mammoth campaign in Thursday’s play-off defeat to Sunderland.
Clarke has played all but two of his side’s matches this term, and many are looking at the demands on Kenny Jackett’s players as a factor in them tailing off.
But the 22-year-old explained he doesn’t feel particularly fatigued at the end of his gargantuan effort.
Clarke said:‘I don’t feel particularly tired.
‘Anyone who studies the sport science says you have to have a break.
‘People who know about it say you need a rest now.
‘So it will be a break for me, but it won’t be long until we look forward to getting going again.
‘If you’re a winger I suppose it can catch up on you.
‘But as a keeper or centre-back you don’t get fatigue as much and I feel okay.’