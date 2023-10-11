Runs in the family: Welcome return of iconic goal celebration which lit up Portsmouth, Manchester City and Blackburn
Benjani Junior netted his maiden competitive goal for Yeovil on Tuesday evening, representing the latest milestone in his encouraging young career.
The 18-year-old stepped up to strike a stunning free-kick to put the Glovers 3-2 up in their Somerset Premier Cup encounter at Keynsham.
The tie would finish 3-3, going onto penalties, with Benjani Junior scoring the opening spot-kick as the National League South club went on to win 8-7.
But for Pompey and Manchester City fans, it was the sight of the striker’s goal celebration which raised a smile and rolled back the years.
In a pre-recorded video clip published on Yeovil’s Twitter account to mark him scoring, Benjani Junior recreates his dad’s iconic salute.
Initially created during his two-and-a-half years at Fratton Park, it became Benjani senior’s trademark used to celebrate his 20 goals in 94 Blues appearances.
After moving to Manchester City in February 2008, it would also be rolled out there, as well as Blackburn.
Now his son is following in the Fratton favourite’s footsteps as he attempts to establish a foothold in the game having been handed professional terms with Yeovil in October 2022.
The youngster was originally on Pompey’s books before released in February 2021, having failed to earn a two-year scholarship at the age of 16.
He was subsequently taken on trial by Yeovil, earning a place in their under-18s and netting 25 goals in 30 matches last season in the EFL Youth Alliance League.
That warranted Benjani Junior being handed his first-team debut in a National League trip to Borehamwood in May.
Now in National League South following relegation, the Glovers sent him on a season-long loan to Dorchester in August for regular first-team football to aid his development.
He has gone on to make eight appearances there, including two starts, with his most recent outing off the bench in Saturday’s FA Trophy third qualifying round defeat at Merthyr Town on Saturday.
However, he was eligible to feature for Yeovil in their Somerset Premier Cup fixture with Keynsham on Tuesday evening and lined-up in a largely young side.
With the National League South leaders keen to rotate their squad, it presented an opportunity for Benjani Junior, which he marked with a goal.
And, for the first time since his dad retired in 2014, that famous celebration is back.