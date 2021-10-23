Ryan Tunnicliffe has been dropped from Pompey's side at Accrington. Picture: Graham Hunt/ProSportsImages

The summer signing from Luton has been a fixture in the Blues’ midfield, yet finds himself on the bench at the Crown Ground today.

He represents one of two changes to the side which suffered a dismal 4-0 defeat at the hands of Ipswich on Tuesday night.

Also axed from Cowley’s team is Kieron Freeman, with Pompey reverting to a flat back four.

Connor Ogilvie comes in at centre-half to partner Sean Raggett, while Reeco Hackett has also been handed a recall.

Meanwhile, Cowley sticks with Gavin Bazunu in goal, despite three high-profile mistakes in his last two appearances.

Tunnicliffe and Freeman join a bench which also contains Miguel Azeez, who has made just one appearance since his loan arrival from Arsenal.

Pompey: Bazunu, Romeo, Raggett, Ogilvie, Brown, Williams, Morrell, Hackett, Harness, Curtis, Marquis.

Subs: Bass, Tunnicliffe, Freeman, Hirst, Thompson, Jacobs, Azeez.

