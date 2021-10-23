Ryan Tunnicliffe a Portsmouth casualty as Danny Cowley wields the axe at Accrington
Danny Cowley has dropped Ryan Tunnicliffe from Pompey’s side at Accrington.
The summer signing from Luton has been a fixture in the Blues’ midfield, yet finds himself on the bench at the Crown Ground today.
He represents one of two changes to the side which suffered a dismal 4-0 defeat at the hands of Ipswich on Tuesday night.
Also axed from Cowley’s team is Kieron Freeman, with Pompey reverting to a flat back four.
Connor Ogilvie comes in at centre-half to partner Sean Raggett, while Reeco Hackett has also been handed a recall.
Meanwhile, Cowley sticks with Gavin Bazunu in goal, despite three high-profile mistakes in his last two appearances.
Tunnicliffe and Freeman join a bench which also contains Miguel Azeez, who has made just one appearance since his loan arrival from Arsenal.
Pompey: Bazunu, Romeo, Raggett, Ogilvie, Brown, Williams, Morrell, Hackett, Harness, Curtis, Marquis.
Subs: Bass, Tunnicliffe, Freeman, Hirst, Thompson, Jacobs, Azeez.
