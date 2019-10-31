Ryan Williams is convinced he is nearing his best form following frustrating Pompey beginnings.

The flying winger is revelling in a regular first-team run after injury delayed his much-anticipated entrance until mid-September.

Williams has featured in 10 of the Blues’ last 11 fixtures in all competitions – yet, crucially, has now started three-successive League One matches.

The Australian international is slowly growing into his Fratton Park right-wing role, with another encouraging display in last weekend’s Bristol Rovers draw.

And he is again expected to line up in Kenny Jackett’s side against Oxford United tomorrow.

Williams said: ‘I missed all of pre-season, unfortunately, so have been doing catch up.

Ryan Williams believes he is approaching his best form after an injury-hampered start. Picture: PinPep Media/Joe Pepler

‘The only way you can get that back is by playing games and, thankfully, the manager has given me the last three matches, so hopefully I can continue that.

‘Once you get 3-7 games under your belt, that is when you really start to bed in, knowing your place in the team, knowing where you need to be.

‘I am nearly there. A few more games and I will be where I need to be.

‘I’d like to get closer to the goal, to make late runs into the box, have runs across the front post, it always helps when you have more of the ball because you don’t necessarily have to run that much. Away games make it harder to get closer to the goal.

‘But I feel I am getting my sharpness back, slowly but surely.

‘I think there’s a little bit more creativity to come from me, a little bit more good bits of what I do, rather than five minutes this, 10 minutes that.

‘Hopefully a more prolonged period of some good balls into the box, slide balls and turning on the ball.’

Williams was among a number of Blues players who impressed at the Memorial Stadium last weekend.

Although the subsequent 2-2 draw diverted credit from a heartening Pompey showing.

He added: ‘If we had hung on for three points it would have been my favourite game because it would have been a well-earned victory.

‘We did well to get those two goals and nullify them – then there were two set-pieces, unfortunately.’