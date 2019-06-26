Ryan Williams is targeting a hat-trick of League One promotions as he returns to the club which launched his career.

The Australian international rejected a new Rotherham contract and other interest in favour of today signing a two-year deal at Fratton Park.

Williams emerged through the Blues ranks to make six first-team substitute appearances during the 2011-12 campaign.

The winger was then sold to Fulham to aid the cash-strapped club – now seven-and-a-half years later he is back.

And following previous promotions with Barnsley and Rotherham, the 25-year-old is striving to add to his growing tally.

He told The News: ‘I came here to win promotion, I want to be part of this club going up.

‘I did have other options, which were probably more lucrative, but I was sold by what the gaffer has done here so far, what he wants to do and his plans for me.

‘It’s awesome to come back here. Getting this club back into the Championship would be something really special.

‘I’ve played in League One twice now and been promoted twice, so hopefully I can make it a third.

‘Rotherham tried to keep me but I just felt my time there was up, I didn't really want to stay too long.

‘I wanted to try something new, maybe try a different style of play, maybe a different team, just a different setting for me and my family.

‘I have fond memories of when I was here previously as a player. I was 18 when I left – I’m 25 now. It has been a while!

‘The state of the club when I left it to how it is now is completely different, the club back then was in a different trajectory to what it is now. Now it is on the way up – and that’s what excited me the most.’

Williams made 41 appearances for Championship club Rotherham last season, scoring once.

However, he will not be present for tomorrow’s pre-season kick-off.

Instead the winger has been given permission to commence house hunting with his young family, with Monday instead representing his first day of Pompey training.

He added: ‘I play on either wing, while quite often last season featured in a number 10 role for Rotherham. The gaffer sees me as a right or left winger, though.

‘These days I have a bit more of a mature head, I pick and choose my moments when to do things, definitely a little bit wiser.

‘I’ve played quite a lot of football in the time since I left Pompey, I’ve done some growing up on and off the pitch.’