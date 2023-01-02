Danny and Nicky Cowley have left Pompey.

Extremely sad news to hear, but was - at least from a footballing sense - the correct decision to make. There’s a chance that DC could have turned it around, but sadly, it’s a result business. Shame, as they understood the Pompey way and wish them every success in the future.

@Jon_H_Journo

Loved Danny and Nicky and desperately wanted it to work.

@marymaryw

Wish you good luck Danny. Great man but you just couldn't find the right formula for success.

@davidthomson180

Feel so sad about this one even though it’s the right decision. Seemed like such a good fit but it hasn’t worked. Wish them both nothing but the best.

@PompeyPedro

Genuinely really gutted for them both, both are lovely, genuine blokes with so much love for the city, community and club it just didn’t work out for them unfortunately. I think I speak on behalf of majority of the fans in saying I wish them all the best and thanks good times.

@JuddPFC95

Just feel sad about this, really wish it had worked out, all the best to them.

@emilysmithpfc

Lovely guys, but they weren't getting results on the pitch, and that is the most important thing to get right. Hoping that this means Leam Richardson is on Pompey's radar as MK Dons are apparently speaking to him. Onwards and upwards Pompey <3

@ArtistNdl

Low-key a bit sad about it, loved them as people, feels like a breakup after a series of arguments, knew it was coming and is ultimately for the best…however I fear there are further issues that will restrict becoming the club we hope to be.